GOLF.com's Jeff Ritter heads to Erin Hills in Wisconsin to play the new course before it hosts its first major championship.

With the U.S. Open at Erin Hills just one week away, the focus of the golf world has rightfully shifted to the year's second major. The USGA's crown jewel will name a champion to the "toughest test in golf" in just 13 days.

But does it have to be that tough? Adam Scott has already made his plea. The Australian discussed his hopes for a much more playable and slightly less-demanding course setup with reporters Sunday.

"Let's just have something that's a challenge and interesting, not just playing brutal," Scott said following the Memorial, offering that the goal of an even-par finish might be faulty.

Adam Scott has one career top-five finish at the U.S. Open, which came in 2015. Getty Images

The last "new" course to host a U.S. Open — Chambers Bay — was regarded by a number of pros as not fit for tournament play. You'll recall Billy Horschel reacting strongly to the state of the course in Washington. That's a response that the USGA — and the players, too — would like to avoid.

"The ball is in their court. Hopefully they get it right this time, just from a playability standpoint," Scott continued. "If their major pinnacle event requires courses to be the way they are, it doesn't set a good example."