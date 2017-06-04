U.S. Open predictions: Expert picks to win, sleepers for Erin Hills

The 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills begins on June 15. Who is your pick to win and who is your sleeper?

Joe Passov: Jordan Spieth is playing very good golf again. He won the U.S. Open at the links-like Chambers Bay in 2015, and he has prior success at Erin Hills, reaching the quarterfinals of the 2011 U.S. Amateur and owning a 2-up lead with five holes to play before losing. He's my pick to win. My dark horse at the moment is three-time Tour winner Russell Henley, who won the Shell Houston Open in April. Henley posted one of the best rounds at Erin Hills in the 2011 U.S. Amateur qualifying, a three-under-par 69 and lost in the round of 32 of match play by the narrowest of margins, losing a 2-up lead with two holes to play to eventual finalist Patrick Cantlay.

Josh Berhow: No one likes the guy who picks the No. 1 player in the world, but I'm going to be the guy who picks the No. 1 player in the world. Erin Hills will be brutally long, and Opens are grueling. DJ, as we know, doesn't let much bother him. Sometimes the correct answer is the most obvious answer. Oh, and I like Justin Rose, too. For a sleeper, I'll go with Lee Westwood. We have had an incredible run of big-time players without a major finally winning -- Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia -- and now it's his turn.

Michael Bamberger: My favorite is Phil. My sleeper is Phil. And if Phil doesn't play, I'm going with Phil.

Josh Sens: I like Joe's Spieth pick. Does Sergio qualify as a sleeper?

Marika Washchyshyn: Sergio Garcia. This isn't really based on anything more concrete than I'd like to see the former best-player-to-not-win-a-major go back to back. Also, the style of course suits his game: 10 top-10s at links-style courses at the British Open, plus a T18 at Chambers Bay in 2015 (and five other top 10s at U.S. Opens). Plus, he's got the monkey off his back. As for a sleeper, Steve Stricker. Apologies for going after the feel-good stories, but having Stick triumph in his home state, especially after having to work his way through qualifying just to get there, is what every golf fan wants to cheer for. He hasn't played in a U.S. Open since 2014, when he finished T21, but he's seemed to find some of the magic this season, only missing one cut (and that after a second-round 69 at the Valspar).