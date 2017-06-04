Peyton Manning hits the golf course with President Donald Trump

Peyton Manning reportedly hit the links with the president on Sunday.

It looks like President Donald Trump found a new golf partner in former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning and Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker were photographed outside the White House on Sunday as staffers carried their golf bags.

According to New York Times photographer Al Drago, the photo was taken after returning from Trump National Golf Club, where Trump was for a 4 1/2-hour outing Sunday morning.

According to pool reports, the White House didn't unveil any official information regarding Trump's visit to the golf club.