Tour & News

Peyton Manning hits the golf course with President Donald Trump

GOLF WIRE
an hour ago
Peyton Manning reportedly hit the links with the president on Sunday.
Getty Images

It looks like President Donald Trump found a new golf partner in former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning and Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker were photographed outside the White House on Sunday as staffers carried their golf bags.

According to New York Times photographer Al Drago, the photo was taken after returning from Trump National Golf Club, where Trump was for a 4 1/2-hour outing Sunday morning.

According to pool reports, the White House didn't unveil any official information regarding Trump's visit to the golf club.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN