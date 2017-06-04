Jason Dufner hangs on to win weather-delayed Memorial

Jason Dufner tees off on the 15th hole during the final round of the Memorial at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 4, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio. Dufner rebounded from a rough Saturday to win in Ohio.

Jason Dufner made four back-nine birdies and rebounded from a disastrous third round to win the weather-delayed Memorial on Sunday at Muirfield Village.

Dufner closed with a four-under 68 to finish 13 under for the event and win Jack Nicklaus's tournament.

Dufner led the Memorial by five after 36 holes (65-65), but he fell down the leaderboard with a 77 Saturday. He opened Sunday four shots off the lead, but he made up ground late in the day.

After shooting even par on the front nine, Dufner made birdies on 10, 12, 15 and 17. His birdie on 15 broke a tie at the top with Rickie Fowler, and he pulled away even further with his birdie on 17.

The second weather delay of the final round came after Dufner and Fowler hit their drives on the 18th, and with only six players remaining on the course. The tournament was also delayed 1 hour, 17 minutes due to a storm passing through earlier in the round.

After play resumed the second time, Dufner, from a bad lie in the rough, wasn't able to get out the first time. His third shot found the green and he drained a 33-foot par putt to cap his day.

Next up on Tour is the FedEx St. Jude Classic, which is followed by the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, which begins June 15.