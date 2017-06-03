Phil Mickelson will skip 2017 U.S. Open to attend daughter's graduation

Phil Mickelson during the second round of the 2017 Memorial Tournament.

Phil Mickelson will not be at Erin Hills to try once again to complete the career grand slam and win his first U.S. Open title.

Mickelson revealed to Karen Crouse of the New York Times that he will be skipping the second major of the year to attend his daughter Amanda's graduation from high school. The PGA Tour veteran told Crouse, "As I look back on life, this is a moment I'll always cherish and be glad I was present... There's no greater joy as a parent."

Crouse also reports that Mickelson has already relayed his decision to withdraw from the U.S. Open to the USGA and his sponsors.

Phil Mickelson plans to skip US Open and attend daughters graduation instead. pic.twitter.com/jKZ9hVnwXm — Alex Miceli (@alexmiceli) June 3, 2017

Mickelson has won five major championships in his illustrious career, including three Masters green jackets, but he has never won the U.S. Open despite playing in the event every year since 1993. He has finished in second place six times, more than any other player in history.