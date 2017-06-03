Tour & News

Phil Mickelson will skip 2017 U.S. Open to attend daughter's graduation

Kevin Cunningham
3 hours ago
Phil Mickelson during the second round of the 2017 Memorial Tournament.
Getty Images

Phil Mickelson will not be at Erin Hills to try once again to complete the career grand slam and win his first U.S. Open title.

Mickelson revealed to Karen Crouse of the New York Times that he will be skipping the second major of the year to attend his daughter Amanda's graduation from high school. The PGA Tour veteran told Crouse, "As I look back on life, this is a moment I'll always cherish and be glad I was present... There's no greater joy as a parent."

Tour and News
Why hasn't Phil Mickelson won the U.S. Open? He might not be boring enough

Crouse also reports that Mickelson has already relayed his decision to withdraw from the U.S. Open to the USGA and his sponsors.

Mickelson has won five major championships in his illustrious career, including three Masters green jackets, but he has never won the U.S. Open despite playing in the event every year since 1993. He has finished in second place six times, more than any other player in history.

 

Phil Mickelson started a long and painful U.S. Open career as an amateur in 1990. His first top 10 came in 1995 at Shinnecock Hills, when he finished fourth.
Phil Mickelson started a long and painful U.S. Open career as an amateur in 1990. His first top 10 came in 1995 at Shinnecock Hills, when he finished fourth.
Jacqueline Duvoisin / SI
In 1999 at Pinehurst No. 2, Mickelson was near the top of the leaderboard, but he finished second, losing to Payne Stewart by one stroke.
In 1999 at Pinehurst No. 2, Mickelson was near the top of the leaderboard, but he finished second, losing to Payne Stewart by one stroke.
Doug Mills / AP
In 2002 at Bethpage Black, Mickelson challenged Tiger Woods for the title.
In 2002 at Bethpage Black, Mickelson challenged Tiger Woods for the title.
Donald Miralle / Getty Images
Woods ended up winning by three strokes, and Mickelson was second again.
Woods ended up winning by three strokes, and Mickelson was second again.
Kathy Willens / AP
Mickelson tied for 55th at the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields.
Mickelson tied for 55th at the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
Mickelson lost by two shots to Retief Goosen in 2004 at Shinnecock Hills.
Mickelson lost by two shots to Retief Goosen in 2004 at Shinnecock Hills.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
Mickelson made a heartbreaking double bogey on the 18th hole in 2006 at Winged Foot.
Mickelson made a heartbreaking double bogey on the 18th hole in 2006 at Winged Foot.
Chuck Solomon / SI
Having led by one going into the last hole, he lost by one shot to Geoff Ogilvy. "I just can't believe that I did that," he said. "I am such an idiot. I can't believe I couldn't par the last hole. It really stings."
Having led by one going into the last hole, he lost by one shot to Geoff Ogilvy. "I just can't believe that I did that," he said. "I am such an idiot. I can't believe I couldn't par the last hole. It really stings."
Stand Honda / Getty Images
Mickelson missed the cut at Oakmont in 2007.
Mickelson missed the cut at Oakmont in 2007.
Simon Bruty / SI
He tied Lucas Glover for the lead during the 2009 U.S. Open after making eagle on No. 13 at Bethpage Black.
He tied Lucas Glover for the lead during the 2009 U.S. Open after making eagle on No. 13 at Bethpage Black.
Chris McGrath / Getty Images
But again he came up just short, finishing second for a fifth time.
But again he came up just short, finishing second for a fifth time.
Chris McGrath / Getty Images
Mickelson tied for 54th at Congressional in 2011.
Mickelson tied for 54th at Congressional in 2011.
Al Tielemans / SI
Mickelson held the 54-hole lead at the 2013 Open at Merion, but he shot 74 on Sunday and tied for second, two strokes behind winner Justin Rose. It was Mickelson's record sixth time finishing second at the Open.
Mickelson held the 54-hole lead at the 2013 Open at Merion, but he shot 74 on Sunday and tied for second, two strokes behind winner Justin Rose. It was Mickelson's record sixth time finishing second at the Open.
Robert Beck/SI
History of Heartbreak: Phil at the U.S. Open
1 13
Close
expandIcon
1 13
Close

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN