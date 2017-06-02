When it comes to Erin Hills, Bud knows best

Few people know Erin Hills's every fairway hump and breaking putt better than caddie Bud Jackson. Players would be wise to heed his course-management wisdom below.

Putting

"You gotta be a putter here. It ain't how you drive, it's how you arrive. Believe it or not, you can read these greens a whole lot better from the other side of the hole than the front side.



Finding birdies

"You can be one-, two- or three-under after the first few holes. No. 1 is a [reachable] par 5. No. 2 is a short par 4; they can drive it in one."



Hardest hole for the pros

"Probably no. 15. Eighteen is tough, too; a par 5 into the wind, it's 650 yards from the back tee, but in the wind it can play 700 or better."



Toughest green?

"No. 4—got to be hardest on the golf course. Go over and you can lose a ball—bogey or double bogey. Short is better. No trouble if you're short.



And the weeds?

"Hit into the fescue and you're done."