WATCH: Kevin Kisner tells story of epic junior golf win over DJ

Kevin Kisner had a big victory over DJ when they were 14.

Kevin Kisner, coming off his victory at Colonial last week, told the media on Wednesday prior to this week's Memorial that, no, he is not afraid of World No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

Kisner even has one epic victory over Johnson, which came when they were 14 years old and playing junior golf in South Carolina.

"He never let's me live that one down," Kisner said. In the particular tournament Kisner refers to, Johnson went to the 18th hole with a one-shot lead, but with one lucky shot Kisner found a way to win. The story also includes the reaction of one of Johnson's grandparents after their grandson lost.

We'll let Kisner tell the story in the short clip below.