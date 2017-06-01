PGA Tour commissioner on Tiger: 'He's a member of our family'

TIME's Sean Gregory and GOLF.com's Alan Bastable discuss Tiger Woods' DUI arrest and whether the fact that no alcohol was involved will mitigate the impact on his image.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan used his first public statement on Tiger Woods's arrest to show support for the embattled golfer, who was arrested and charged with a DUI on Monday morning.

"I think Tiger's statement on Monday night, where he apologized and he said he was going to do everything he can in his power to make sure this doesn't happen again, I think says everything," Monahan said to the Associated Press. "He's a member of our family, and we're going to do everything we can to help and support him."

In his statement issued Monday, Woods apologized and said that alcohol was not involved in his DUI: "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."