In wake of Tiger's DUI, John Daly offers Woods some advice

There's at least one other pro golfer whose support Tiger Woods can continue to count on: John Daly.

In a brief interview with TMZ Sports, Daly expressed sympathy for Woods in the wake of his arrest for DUI earlier this week. "Tiger probably didn’t think he was feeling that bad. I feel bad for the guy. He’s gone through all these surgeries. I’m not saying because he’s an athlete he should get away with it," he said.

Daly's advice to the beleaguered Woods?

"Get back on the golf course, man," he said. "This stuff will pass. It always does."

Daly knows what it feels like to be in Woods's position. His own unflattering mug shot was released to the public in 2008 after police found the golfer passed out at a Hooters restaurant and took him into protective custody.