Phil Mickelson greets fans on the course during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship.

Is Phil Mickelson the most famous golfer in the world? He was the highest ranked golfer on ESPN's new list of the world's most famous athletes, landing five spots ahead of Tiger Woods.

The list is based on endorsement money, social media following and Google search data. With $50 million in endorsements, Mickelson outpaced Woods by $5 million. But Lefty has no official social media presence (the only one of the top five in the list without scores in this category), so Tiger leaves him in the dust when it comes to digital outreach. Woods has millions of followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Other golfers to make the list include Rory McIlroy (14), Jordan Spieth (17), Dustin Johnson (43), Sergio Garcia (58), Rickie Fowler (62), Justin Rose (73), Jason Day (84), Bubba Watson (94) and Adam Scott (98). ESPN's pick for the most famous athlete in the world was soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.