Jack Nicklaus: Tiger Woods 'needs our help'

Police found Woods asleep at the wheel of a parked car. He was unaware of his location and registered .000 on a BAC breathalyzer test.

As the only other player in the "Greatest of all-time" debate, Jack Nicklaus is often asked about Tiger Woods, only today that came with sorrow following Woods' recent arrest.

Woods was arrested for DUI early Monday morning, in which he was found asleep at the wheel of a parked car by local police in Jupiter, Florida. The incident, which grabbed headlines and front pages all over the country, is the most recent bit of bad news surrounding one of the game’s greatest players. The other greatest player feels some attachment to that.

"I feel bad for Tiger," Nicklaus said Tuesday during his press conference at the Memorial Tournament. "Tiger's a friend. He's been great for the game of golf. He needs our help. I wish him well."

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, pictured after Woods won the Memorial Tournament in 2012. Getty Images // Chris Condon

The police report from Woods' arrest was released Tuesday morning. A dash cam video from the arrest is expected Wednesday. With Woods likely sidelined from competitive golf until 2018, his lowly mugshot continues to define his current state. Nicklaus said he plans to be there to support Woods.

"I'm a friend of Tiger's," Nicklaus continued. "I feel bad for him. He's struggling ... He needs support from a lot of people. I'll be one of them."