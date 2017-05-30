Tour & News

Frank Deford's best golf writing from the pages of Sports Illustrated

Tuesday May 30th, 2017
Frank Deford forged a legendary career writing for Sports Illustrated.
Nancy Kessler

Legendary writer and journalist Frank Deford passed away Monday, triggering an outpouring of adoration for his vibrant, memorable stories.

We’re of course partial to his golf pieces, of which Deford wrote several throughout his career with Sports Illustrated, from a rich profile of Nancy Lopez to his impressions of Augusta National to a reflection on Tiger Woods’s fall from grace.

Below is a sampling of our favorite Deford golf stories from the pages of Sports Illustrated:

When a golf fan passes, he can lie forever one under

Nancy with the laughing face

Sports Illustrated cover, July 10, 1978
Harry Benson

Whose game is it, anyway?

Better than imagined

Tiger Woods 2000 Sportsman of the Year cover shoot.
Gerard Rancinan

Woods always wins, golf might as well give up

Of God, golf and green jackets

New heart keeps promising pro golfer competing

The best against the best

One of the most memorable British Opens: the 1977 duel between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.
Stephen Green-Armytage

Golf, water and the growing global warming crisis

Woods’ struggle is good for golf

Tiger Woods’ celebrity keeps us coming back for more

Still glittering after all these years

Jack Nicklaus, 1978 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year.
Lane Stewart

Hooked on golf

Golf has bigger problems than the ‘wimpy’ belly putters

