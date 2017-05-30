Frank Deford's best golf writing from the pages of Sports Illustrated

Tuesday May 30th, 2017
Nancy Kessler
Legendary writer and journalist Frank Deford passed away Monday, triggering an outpouring of adoration for his vibrant, memorable stories.
We’re of course partial to his golf pieces, of which Deford wrote several throughout his career with Sports Illustrated, from a rich profile of Nancy Lopez to his impressions of Augusta National to a reflection on Tiger Woods’s fall from grace.
Below is a sampling of our favorite Deford golf stories from the pages of Sports Illustrated:
When a golf fan passes, he can lie forever one under
Nancy with the laughing face
Harry Benson
Whose game is it, anyway?
Better than imagined
Gerard Rancinan
Woods always wins, golf might as well give up
Of God, golf and green jackets
New heart keeps promising pro golfer competing
The best against the best
Stephen Green-Armytage
Golf, water and the growing global warming crisis
Woods’ struggle is good for golf
Tiger Woods’ celebrity keeps us coming back for more
Still glittering after all these years
Lane Stewart