Tiger Woods arrested for DUI: What he's done since he last played golf

Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Monday morning near his home in Jupiter, Fla.

Fourteen-time major-winner Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla., which was first reported by WPTV.

Before Monday, Woods was rehabbing following his fourth back surgery and working to return to professional golf. He hasn't played on Tour since February, but a lot has happened since then.

Feb. 3: One day after shooting an opening-round 77 in the Dubai Desert Classic, Woods withdraws prior to his second round, citing back spasms.

March 20: Woods's book, The 1997 Masters: My Story, is officially released. He holds a book signing at a Barnes & Noble in New York City.

March 31: Woods officially withdraws from the Masters but still attends the Champions Dinner the Tuesday before the event. It's the third time in four years he's missed the first major of the season.

April 18: Woods makes an appearance at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo., to announce the design of his first public-access golf course, Payne's Valley. He also took a couple of swings, and he hit one of two balls into the water.

Tiger Woods hasn't played on Tour since early February. Getty Images

April 20: Woods announces on his website that he has undergone yet another back surgery, his fourth since September 2014. He said it was to "alleviate ongoing pain in his back and leg. Woods added: "The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain. When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

MORE: A timeline of Tiger troubles

May 19: Tiger Jam is underway in Las Vegas. It's the first time Woods doesn't attend the event put on by his organization.

May 24: Woods posts a lengthy message to his website, discussing his recent surgery and saying he "unequivocally" wants to play professional golf again. He added that he can't twist for another couple of months, so his return to the Tour won't be anytime soon.

May 29: News breaks that Woods was arrested for DUI Monday morning. Palm Beach County Jail records show Woods was booked at 7:18 a.m. and released from custody at 10:50 a.m.