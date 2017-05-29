Tiger Woods addresses DUI arrest: 'Alcohol was not involved'

Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla. on suspicions of driving under the influence.

Tiger Woods said he takes "full responsibility" for his actions following a DUI arrest on Memorial Day, but also made clear that alcohol was not a factor.

Woods, in a statement to USA Today's Steve DiMeglio, apologized to his family, friends and fans, and said he understands the severity of what he did.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved," the statement read. "What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

Woods said he has been fully cooperating with authorities, and thanked both the Palm Beach County Sherriff's office and the Jupiter Police Department for their professionalism.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again," Woods said.

Woods was arrested near his home in Jupiter, Fla., Monday and booked at Palm Beach County Jail at 7:18 a.m. He was released at 10:50 a.m.

The police report regarding Woods's arrest is expected to be released on Tuesday. Woods's full statement is below.