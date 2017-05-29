Pros react to Tiger Woods's DUI arrest on Twitter

Tiger Woods was arrested on Monday morning in Florida.

Tiger Woods was arrested early in the morning on Memorial Day under suspicion of driving under the influence. News spread quickly on the Internet, and before long other golf pros took to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the matter.

See what they had to say about Woods's latest off-course controversy below.

Get this dude some help please. #TigerWoods — Hunter Mahan (@HunterMahan) May 29, 2017

To be clear, the news troubles me as someone who knows TW well, and I sincerely hope he finds the support he needs. — Hunter Mahan (@HunterMahan) May 29, 2017

Tiger why tho — Alison Lee (@alisonlee) May 29, 2017

TIGERRRRRRRRRRR — Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) May 29, 2017

Tiger why didn't u call me braaaaa u know i always got u — Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) May 29, 2017

He's got his swagger back https://t.co/bzzrnBsCCe — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) May 29, 2017

PGA Tour pro Colt Knost retweeted the following tweet: