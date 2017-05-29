Pros react to Tiger Woods's DUI arrest on Twitter

Monday May 29th, 2017
Tiger Woods was arrested early in the morning on Memorial Day under suspicion of driving under the influence. News spread quickly on the Internet, and before long other golf pros took to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the matter.
See what they had to say about Woods's latest off-course controversy below.
Get this dude some help please. #TigerWoods — Hunter Mahan (@HunterMahan) May 29, 2017
To be clear, the news troubles me as someone who knows TW well, and I sincerely hope he finds the support he needs. — Hunter Mahan (@HunterMahan) May 29, 2017
Oops https://t.co/vZc9xmSHaV — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) May 29, 2017
Tiger why tho — Alison Lee (@alisonlee) May 29, 2017
TIGERRRRRRRRRRR — Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) May 29, 2017
Tiger why didn't u call me braaaaa u know i always got u — Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) May 29, 2017
He's got his swagger back https://t.co/bzzrnBsCCe — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) May 29, 2017
PGA Tour pro Colt Knost retweeted the following tweet:
Hey @TigerWoods ....where should I send my resume to be your full time driver? I am a professional. I am available. — Mike Commodore (@commie22) May 29, 2017