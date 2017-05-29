BREAKING: Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida on Memorial Day

Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Monday morning near his home in Jupiter, Fla.

Records from the Palm Beach County Jail confirm Woods was released from custody at 10:50 a.m. on Monday. The records show he was booked at 7:18 a.m.

According to USA Today, police arrested Woods at about 3 a.m. during a traffic stop off Military Trail, just south of Indian Creek Parkway. The newspaper spoke to Jupiter police spokesperson Kristin Rightler, who said that she didn't know where Woods was coming from or where he was headed.

The mugshot taken following the arrest was released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Tiger Woods mugshot from after the arrest. Courtesy of Palm Beach County Sheriff's office

Neither Woods's representatives nor the Jupiter Police Department have returned calls from Golf.com. Stay tuned for more updates.