U.S. Open playoff format: What you need to know

Saturday May 27th, 2017
1:45 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods' 40 Biggest Moments: Playoff Win at the 2008 U.S. Open
If you love golf, then you will love a U.S. Open playoff.
Golf's national championship boasts the longest playoff of any of the sport's four majors. It's the only one that uses an 18-hole playoff the Monday after the final round. The Masters uses a sudden death playoff while the British Open (four-hole) and PGA Championship (three hole) have aggregate playoffs.
If still tied after the 18 playoff holes, there will be a sudden death playoff.
The last U.S. Open playoff was in 2008 at Torrey Pines, when Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate on the first sudden-death playoff hole after they tied after their 18-hole playoff. It was only the third time the Open needed sudden death to decide its winner since a format change in the 1950s.
Fred Vuich/SI