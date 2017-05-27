U.S. Open playoff format: What you need to know

If you love golf, then you will love a U.S. Open playoff.

Golf's national championship boasts the longest playoff of any of the sport's four majors. It's the only one that uses an 18-hole playoff the Monday after the final round. The Masters uses a sudden death playoff while the British Open (four-hole) and PGA Championship (three hole) have aggregate playoffs.

If still tied after the 18 playoff holes, there will be a sudden death playoff.

The last U.S. Open playoff was in 2008 at Torrey Pines, when Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate on the first sudden-death playoff hole after they tied after their 18-hole playoff. It was only the third time the Open needed sudden death to decide its winner since a format change in the 1950s.