U.S. Open playoff format: What you need to know

Josh Berhow
Saturday May 27th, 2017
Tiger Woods' 40 Biggest Moments: Playoff Win at the 2008 U.S. Open

If you love golf, then you will love a U.S. Open playoff.

Golf's national championship boasts the longest playoff of any of the sport's four majors. It's the only one that uses an 18-hole playoff the Monday after the final round. The Masters uses a sudden death playoff while the British Open (four-hole) and PGA Championship (three hole) have aggregate playoffs.

If still tied after the 18 playoff holes, there will be a sudden death playoff.

The last U.S. Open playoff was in 2008 at Torrey Pines, when Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate on the first sudden-death playoff hole after they tied after their 18-hole playoff. It was only the third time the Open needed sudden death to decide its winner since a format change in the 1950s.

Tiger Woods kisses the trophy after winning the 2008 U.S. Open.
Fred Vuich/SI

