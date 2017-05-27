GOLF.com's Jeff Ritter heads to Erin Hills in Wisconsin to play the new course before it hosts its first major championship.

Looking to play this year's U.S. Open venue, Erin Hills? You are in luck, it's a public course. So grab your golf clubs, hop in your car or book your plane ticket and head to Wisconsin to challenge the course that tests the pros.

After hosting the U.S. Open on June 12-18, the course will open to the public on July 1. Eighteen-hole rates for 2017 are $280 ($180 for active military with an ID) and $140 for junior players (pre-high school graduation). The nine-hole replay rate is $90, and 18-hole replay is $180.

Rates for 2018 (May 7 to Oct. 28) are $295, $185 for military and $145 for juniors. Nine-hole replay is $95, and 18-hole replay is $195.

Golf carts and pull carts are not allowed at Erin Hills, and caddies are recommended. Caddie fees are $55 a player ($27.50 for a nine-hole replay) and suggested gratuity is $65 and up. Forecaddies are also available at $100 per group with a suggested gratuity of $100 total and up.

For tee times, call 866-772-4769 or click here.