Tour & News

Bernhard Langer leads Senior PGA Championship at Trump National

AP NEWS
Saturday May 27th, 2017
Bernhard Langer watches his drive on the 16th hole during Round 2 of the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club.
Getty Images

STERLING, Va. (AP) -- Bernhard Langer has a two-shot lead midway through the Senior PGA Championship after a second-round 67 at Trump National.

Langer is playing some of his best golf at 59 and is going for a record ninth senior major. The German is 32 under par over his last six rounds, a span that includes last week's victory at the Regions Tradition.

Langer took advantage of calm conditions Saturday morning to play the last five holes of his second round in 1 under. The tournament was delayed Friday afternoon because of wind that caused golf balls to move on the greens at President Donald Trump's course outside Washington.

Langer was at 12-under 132. Scott McCarron also shot a 67 and was two shots back, as was Vijay Singh.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN