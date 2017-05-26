Vijay Singh takes lead with 68 at windy Senior PGA

STERLING, Va. (AP) -- Vijay Singh shot a 4-under 68 amid wind so strong that play was temporarily halted at the Senior PGA Championship on Friday, taking a one-shot lead.

Singh's two-day total of 10-under 134 was one shot better than Billy Andrade, who also shot 68 at Trump National.

The wind delay lasted 41 minutes and prevented the afternoon starters from finishing their second rounds. Among them was Bernhard Langer, who made two straight birdies to pull within two shots of Singh at the turn.

The 54-year-old Singh still plays primarily on the PGA Tour and is making his first start in the Senior PGA. The long-hitting Fijian is 7 under on the par 5s.

With wind exceeding 30 mph, Singh was nine shots better than the field average of 77.