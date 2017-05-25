Tour & News

Wentworth Club stood still Thursday to honor Manchester bombing victims

GOLF WIRE
Thursday May 25th, 2017
Ian Poulter paused from putting practice Thursday during a brief moment of silence at Wentworth Club.
Instagram.com/EuropeanTour

Everyone at he BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club stopped and stood still Thursday at 11am. They were honoring those who lost their lives in the tragic Manchester terror attack this week.

Players, fans, caddies and any others bowed their heads at the course just southwest of London—approximately 200 miles from Manchester—to remember the 22 people who were killed during a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

As you can see in the photo below of Ian Poulter, it was a tense moment.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN