Ian Poulter paused from putting practice Thursday during a brief moment of silence at Wentworth Club.

Everyone at he BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club stopped and stood still Thursday at 11am. They were honoring those who lost their lives in the tragic Manchester terror attack this week.

Players, fans, caddies and any others bowed their heads at the course just southwest of London—approximately 200 miles from Manchester—to remember the 22 people who were killed during a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

As you can see in the photo below of Ian Poulter, it was a tense moment.