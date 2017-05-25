USC women's golf coach tells her team she has uterine cancer

Andrea Gaston has been the coach at USC for 21 years. Here she's pictured in 2006 during the Division I Women's Golf Championship.

USC women's golf coach Andrea Gaston told her team at the NCAA Women's Championship that she had been diagnosed with uterine cancer 10 weeks ago, according to a report from the Golf Channel.

Gaston is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday in California. She said that she held off until now so that she could keep things as normal as possible for her team. “I waited because I love my team and I wanted to try and keep a sense of normalcy,” she said.

Gaston plans to return to coaching next year.