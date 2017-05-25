Tour & News

Columnist calls Fred Funk's remark sexist, elicits reaction from Funk's son

Kevin Cunningham
an hour ago
Fred Funk thanks the crowd on Thursday during the first round of the 2017 Senior PGA Championship.
Getty Images

On Wednesday, USA Today Sports columnist Christine Brennan caused a stir on social media with her story about observations she made at the Senior PGA Championship on the eve of the tournament's start.

The event is being hosted at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. (a minor controversy of its own) and Brennan was on the grounds Wednesday for the final practice day. Her column focuses on the large number of golfers on the Champions tour who support President Trump, zeroing in specifically on Rocco Mediate and Fred Funk, two veterans who are sponsored by the Trump Organization and wear the Trump name on their golf shirts.

"Trump is thousands of miles away in Europe at the moment, but he's also right here," writes Brennan, "His name is emblazoned in red over Rocco Mediate's right breast. It's in blue over Fred Funk's heart. They have a relationship with Trump's golf brand; Mediate for seven or eight years now, he estimates, and Funk just this year."

But it was another detail in the column that provoked the biggest reaction. Brennan harshly criticized Funk for a remark he made during his press conference when he said, "I feel like I should be on the ladies tour right now" while talking about his struggle to keep up with the length of modern golf courses.

The columnist called the comment sexist, writing, "It was fascinating that those blatantly sexist words came so easily to him. They tumbled off his tongue as if he had said them one hundred times before. Perhaps this was the first time, but it sure didn't sound like it."

The accusations did not sit well with Funk's son, University of Texas golfer Taylor Funk. He responded to Brennan on Twitter in defense of his father.

Controversies like this will no doubt continue to pop up during the rest of the Senior PGA at President Trump's course outside of D.C., as well as later this summer when the U.S. Women's Open heads to Trump National in Bedminster, N.J.

You can read Christine Brennan's full USA Today column here.

