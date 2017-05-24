Our Tour Confidential panel discusses what motivates players to continue excelling at the top of their game, and whether we'll ever see another Tiger-like drive again.

Tiger Woods is feeling good again and he "unequivocally" wants to get back to playing professional golf. Just don’t expect to see him hitting the fairways anytime soon.

Woods made as much clear in a post on his website Wednesday in which he detailed how seriously his most recent surgery will affect his game moving forward.

Woods's fusion surgery was necessary, he says, because his team "tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope."

But now he says he’s on the mend. Woods’s surgery gave him "instant nerve relief," he wrote. “I haven’t felt this good in years."

But he won't be back between the ropes anytime soon. "I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months," Woods wrote. "Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals."

Woods likened the sit-or-play-with-pain dilemma he faced in the run-up to this year’s Masters to that of the 2008 U.S. Open, when he limped around Torrey Pines to his 14th major victory.

For what's it worth, Woods also picked Golden State to win the NBA Finals.