TEE TIMES: Spieth looks to defend his title at Dean & Deluca Invitational

Jordan Spieth is looking to get back in the winner's circle this week as he attempts to defend his title at the Dean & Deluca Invitational at Colonial Country Club.

Spieth tees off with pat Perez and Zach Johnson at 2:06 p.m. EDT on the 1st tee, and that group will begin their second round Friday at 9:06 a.m. on the 10th tee.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia starts the tournament at 8:55 a.m. on Thursday alongside Players champion Si Woo Kim and Jon Rahm. Phil Mickelson is also in the field and will kick off his opening round at 9:06 a.m. playing with Wesley Bryan and Matt Kuchar.

Complete tee times for the first two rounds are listed below.

What: Dean & Deluca Invitational

Where: Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth, 17 under

Purse: $6.9 million ($1.24 million first place)

TV SCHEDULE (All times Eastern)

Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports)

*The 2017 Dean & Deluca will be streamed live on fuboTV. Start your seven-day free trial by clicking here.

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (All times Eastern)

1st tee

8:00 a.m.: Morgan Hoffmann, Luke List (1:00 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:11 a.m.: Scott Brown, Patton Kizzire, Ryan Blaum (1:11 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:22 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Kyle Stanley, Bud Cauley (1:22 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:33 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Kevin Kisner, Steve Stricker (1:33 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:44 a.m.: Jonas Blixt, Scott Piercy, Nick Watney (1:44 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:55 a.m.: J.J. Henry, Brian Gay, Stewart Cink (1:55 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

9:06 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Steven Bowditch, Chris Kirk (2:06 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

9:17 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard (2:17 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

9:28 a.m.: Graham DeLaet, Chris Stroud, Sung Kang (2:28 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

9:39 a.m.: Martin Laird, Anirban Lahiri, Michael Kim (2:39 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

9:50 a.m.: Keith Clearwater, Xander Schauffele, Beau Hossler (2:50 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:00 p.m.: Bryce Molder, Blayne Barber, Dominic Bozzelli (8:00 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:11 p.m.: John Huh, Ricky Barnes, J.J. Spaun (8:11 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:22 p.m.: Boo Weekley, Ryan Palmer, Kelly Kraft (8:22 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:33 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Greg Chalmers, James (8:33 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:44 p.m.: William McGirt, David Lingmerth, Nick Taylor (8:44 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:55 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey (8:55 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

2:06 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Pat Perez, Zach Johnson (9:06 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

2:17 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie, Daniel Summerhays (9:17 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

2:28 p.m.: Camilo Villegas, Scott Stallings, Tyrone Van Aswegen (9:28 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

2:39 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Brandon Hagy, Jamie Sadlowski (9:39 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

10th tee

8:00 a.m.: Johnson Wagner, C.T. Pan (1:00 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:11 a.m.: Matt Jones, Derek Fathauer, Ollie Schniederjans (1:11 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:22 a.m.: David Hearn, Kyle Reifers, Whee Kim (1:22 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:33 a.m.: Rod Pampling, Fabian Gomez, Bill Haas (1:33 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:44 a.m.: Graeme McDowell, Danny Lee, Robert Streb (1:44 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:55 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm (1:55 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9:06 a.m.: Wesley Bryan, Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson (2:06 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9:17 a.m.: Brian Harman, Vaughn Taylor, Hunter Mahan (2:17 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9:28 a.m.: Geoff Ogilvy, Michael Thompson, Sean O’Hair (2:28 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9:39 a.m.: Sam Saunders, Martin Piller, Jazz Janewattananond (2:39 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:00 p.m.: Seung-Yul Noh, Tim Herron, Zac Blair (8:00 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:11 p.m.: Chad Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, J.T. Poston (8:11 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:22 p.m.: Angel Cabrera, Cameron Tringale, Jason Kokrak (8:22 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:33 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Baddeley (8:33 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:44 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Davis Love III, Matt Every (8:44 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:55 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau (8:55 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:06 p.m.: Cody Gribble, Ben Martin, Webb Simpson (9:06 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:17 p.m.: Jason Bohn, Cameron Percy, Harold Varner III (9:17 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:28 p.m.: Harris English, Rory Sabbatini, Martin Flores (9:28 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:39 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Yuta Ikeda, Curtis Luck (9:39 a.m., 1st tee Friday)