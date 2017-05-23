You can now bid on the planned site of Tiger Woods's first U.S. course design

A 2009 billboard touting The Cliffs High Carolina community, the intended site of Tiger Woods's first course design.

The site of what was intended to be Tiger Woods's first U.S. course design will be auctioned off, following a number of developmental setbacks and failed sale attempts.

The former Cliffs at High Carolina in Asheville, N.C., was renamed Majestic Highlands, and the 795-acre property, complete with mountain ranges, hiking trails, and an eight-acre lake, is now being offered in one tract. The deadline for sealed bids is June 12.

Woods announced the design almost 10 years ago, but environmental concerns and a difficult housing market impeded the project from getting off the ground. Much of the property is scraped land, and only 40 homes in the residential portion were sold.

According to a WLOS News report, Woods was bullish about the prospects for the property when his involvement was first announced. "You really can't mess this up, OK?," he said at the time. "Even an idiot can't mess this up, so, I think I'm a little bit above that."

But the deal wasn't to be.

Local PGA pro Robert Green told WLOS, "Whether it be Tiger's scandal or the great recession, you know, that's understandable, but it's a shame it never happened,"