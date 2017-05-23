Tour & News

Stanford senior Maverick McNealy wins 2017 Ben Hogan Award

Tuesday May 23rd, 2017
After being named a finalist for the third time, Maverick McNealy can finally call himself a Ben Hogan Award winner.
Stanford's Maverick McNealy added another feather to his cap this week: the prestigious Ben Hogan Award, given annually to the nation's best collegiate golfer. 

It was his third time being a finalist for the award, but his first time winning. As part of his prize, he will receive an exemption into the 2018 Dean & DeLuca Invitational. Past winners of the award, which goes to the top men's college golfer, include Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

McNealy, a senior at Stanford, tied Tiger Woods's record for most wins while at the school this fall. He is currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Ranking. In 2015, as a sophomore, McNealy won the Haskins Award, a title previously claimed by the likes of Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw.

Although he's considered a top prospect for a pro career once he leaves Stanford, McNealy has expressed ambivalence in the past about following that path. 

