SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) -- Arizona State senior Monica Vaughn won the NCAA women's golf title Monday with two birdies over her last four holes and with help from a late collapse by Jennifer Kupcho.

Vaughn, who closed with a 1-under 71, was four shots behind with four holes to play when she made back-to-back birdies. On the other side of Rich Harvest Farms, Kupcho hit 9-iron into the water on the 17th hole and three-putted for triple bogey. The Wake Forest sophomore finished one shot behind, along with Leona Maguire of Duke, the top-ranked amateur in women's golf.

Host school Northwestern led eight teams advancing to match play that will decide the team title the next two days. The others were Stanford, Arizona State, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida, Baylor and Kent State.