Was it just a matter of keeping the faith? Or did caddie Josh Cassell have some premonition about Horschel's game.

With four straight missed cuts entering the AT&T Byron Nelson, no one thought Billy Horschel would get the job done in Dallas. No one, apparently, except for his caddie Josh Cassell.

Horschel gave credit where it was due during his post-victory press conference Sunday night, recalling what Cassell told him last week.

"Even though I missed the cut, I felt like my game turned the corner and my caddy Josh Cassel walked down 17 last week and just said, he saw something in my game," Horschel said. "'You know what, we're going to go next week to Dallas, to the Byron Nelson and we're going to win.'"

That’s exactly what they did as Horschel topped Jason Day in a one-hole playoff Sunday evening for his first victory on Tour since the 2014 Tour Championship. Only one question remains: does Cassell get an extra winning bonus for calling his shot?