Billy Horschel's win at the AT&T Byron Nelson was sweet, having come three years after his last win, at the 2014 Tour Championship. But the victory had extra meaning for his wife, Brittany, and their young family.

In a poignant note posted to her Twitter account, Brittany Horschel revealed that she had been battling alcohol abuse for some time, and was celebrating not only her husband's win but also a year of sobriety.

"I will keep this simple," Brittany wrote. "I am an alcoholic. I say that now without shame."

Brittany said she spent two months last summer in a treatment facility, during which time she says her husband took on sole responsibility of parenting their toddler daughter, Skylar, and moving the family into a new home, all while competing on Tour.

"[Billy] silently battled through, with support from family and close friends, a very sad, scary and trying time," Brittany wrote. "He deserves to soak in the glory of his win yesterday, throw his feet up and just let out a long, deep breath."

The couple have been married since 2010.