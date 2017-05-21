WATCH: Jason Day jars flop shot over bunker in final round at Byron Nelson

Jason Day holed this pitch shot for birdie on Sunday at the Byron Nelson.

If Jason Day goes on to end a winless drought that has spanned more than a year, one special shot Sunday at the Byron Nelson may be the difference.

Tied for the lead on the 15th hole, Day faced a tricky downhill pitch shot -- from 78 feet -- from the rough behind a greenside bunker. The former No. 1 seized the lead when his shot found the cup for an improbable birdie. Here it is:

When you're hot, you're hot. It was Day’s second highlight-reel shot of the weekend. On Saturday he drained a ridiculous 60-foot putt on the 17th hole for birdie.