Saturday May 20th, 2017
Twitter/PGATOUR
Jason Day took it all the way from downtown during Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday, draining a 60-foot putt to grab a share of the lead.
Day, who went on a blistering run of five straight birdies, faced a challenging green on the par-3 17th that broke twice -- once from left and once right and downhill. "He'd be lucky to two-putt this," Nick Faldo said on the broadcast.
But it was no match for the former World No. 1, whose putter practically smoked it was so hot. The 60-foot bomb helped Day to a share of the lead at 10-under par. James Hahn would go on to take the lead at 12 under par. Take a look at the epic putt below.
Electric! @JDayGolf is now tied for the lead.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/dN5Miqe2hQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 20, 2017