Jason Day took it all the way from downtown during Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday, draining a 60-foot putt to grab a share of the lead.

Day, who went on a blistering run of five straight birdies, faced a challenging green on the par-3 17th that broke twice -- once from left and once right and downhill. "He'd be lucky to two-putt this," Nick Faldo said on the broadcast.

But it was no match for the former World No. 1, whose putter practically smoked it was so hot. The 60-foot bomb helped Day to a share of the lead at 10-under par. James Hahn would go on to take the lead at 12 under par. Take a look at the epic putt below.