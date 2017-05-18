It appears as though Ian Poulter is still feeling salty about being called out for his conservative play on TPC Sawgrass's closing holes on Sunday afternoon.

A quick refresher: Poulter trailed by two shots with three holes to go, but hit a marginal wedge shot on the par-5 16th hole, and played a shot to the fat of the green on the famously treacherous par-3 17th, leaving himself a 34-foot putt for birdie. He two-putted for par, and bogeyed the 18th hole after shanking his second shot.

Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee took issue with Poulter's strategy, saying Poulter "clearly did not play to win—and he didn't."

Poulter tied for second with Louis Oosthuizen and earned a $924,000 consolation check.

Ian Poulter stares down a drive during the final round of the 2017 Players Championship. Andy Lyons/Getty

The outspoken Englishman responded to Chamblee's remarks on Twitter, saying, "Sorry to disappoint, I can only dream of being as good as Brandel.. it's clearly very easy sitting on your arse... thanks for the support." He then Tweeted a screenshot of a "block" notification from Chamblee, which Chamblee says he did "many years ago," and was unrelated to Sunday's comments.

Needless to say, the feisty back-and-forth had tongues wagging, and Poulter was asked about the controversy at his press conference ahead of this week's Byron Nelson Championship.

The reporter begins: "Were you surprised at your course strategy on Sunday down the stretch being—"

"Not talking about that," Poulter interrupts. "Not interested. Not interested. Have no interest feeding the fire. Not interested."

The reporter tries again: "Were you surprised there was so much reaction to it?"

"I'm not interested. At all," Poulter reiterates. "I play to win. End of story."

You can watch the testy exchange below: