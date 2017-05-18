Tour & News

Wacky ruling takes center stage at NCAA men's regional

25 minutes ago
Anytime a player is shirtless and waist-deep in a water hazard, things aren't going well.
There is no more respected entity in the game than the almighty Rules, and if you or Dustin Johnson or any of your playing partners need a reminder, just ask the Jacksonville University men’s golf team.

JU was competing for the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance when the Rules took center stage, as senior David Wicks accidentally dropped his ball into a water hazard after marking it on the green.

So, Rules guru, what’s the big deal? Well, in order for him to continue playing without a penalty, Wicks needed to retrieve his golf ball from the hazard. As you can see in the account below, via Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner, that wasn’t very easy. Keep scrolling beyond that for a video of Wicks bobbing for golf balls.

