Golf balls included in new, first-of-a-kind USPS stamps

The new Have a Ball stamps are said to include the feel of the respective ball.

Golf nerds will soon be able to send their sport to all their friends.

The U.S. Postal service is set to release first-of-a-kind "Have a Ball" stamps of major sports balls that not only include the look but also the feel of the respective surfaces. That means you could soon find stamps with the actual feel of golf ball dimples.

The golf stamp will be joined by similar stamps for baseball, football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, tennis and kickball. If that isn’t enough for the golf-stamp fans out there, a ceremony will be held at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills next month to commemorate the new stamp series.

For those interested, the stamps can be pre-ordered in sheets of 16 for $7.84 at store.usps.com.