Former President Barack Obama played more than 300 rounds of golf during his tenure in the Oval Office.

For all the talk about how much golf Donald Trump has played in office, let us not forget that Barack Obama also had a bad case of the golf bug, racking up more than 300 rounds during his presidency. So when Obama left the Oval Office, it seemed it wasn't a matter of if he'd join a golf club but when and where. Now we know.

Obama has reportedly joined Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., just west of Washington, D.C. The private club reportedly hosted Obama once while he was in office. As CNN reported, the club’s yearly fees total $15,000, but former presidents have often been granted a no-fee, honorary membership.

Both the club and a spokesperson for Obama declined to comment on the membership.