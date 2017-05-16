Tour & News

TEE TIMES: Sergio, Spieth and DJ among the stars teeing it up at the Byron Nelson

Josh Berhow
19 minutes ago
The threesome of Masters champion Sergio Garcia, Jason Day and Texan Patrick Reed highlight the groupings for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas.

Garcia, the defending champion at the Nelson, Day and Reed tee off at 1:50 p.m. (EST) Thursday to begin their opening round. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, and Dallas native and former Texas Longhorns golfer Cody Gribble, are in the group before, teeing off at 1:40 p.m.

Likely the most popular Texan in the field, Jordan Spieth, starts his first round at 8:50 a.m. off the 10th tee with Brandt Snedeker and Matt Kuchar. They'll tee off after Jason Dufner, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter (8:40 a.m.).

Complete tee times for the first two rounds are listed below.

What: AT&T Byron Nelson
Where: TPC Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas, Irving, Texas
When: Thursday-Sunday
Defending champion: Sergio Garcia, 15 under (playoff)
Purse: $7.5 million ($1.35 million first place)

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports)
THURSDAY TEE TIMES (EST)

1st tee
8 a.m.: Carl Pettersson, Jason Bohn, Tim Wilkinson (1 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
8:10 a.m.: Brendon Todd, Chad Collins, Mark Hubbard (1:10 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
8:20 a.m.: Freddie Jacobson, Greg Owen, Ryan Blaum (1:20 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
8:30 a.m.: Billy Hurley III, Matt Every, Robert Streb (1:30 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
8:40 a.m.: Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland (1:40 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
8:50 a.m.: James Hahn, Charley Hoffman, Danny Lee (1:50 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
9 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Greg Chalmers, Brian Stuard (2 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
9:10 a.m.: Ken Duke, Boo Weekley, Ricky Barnes (2:10 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
9:20 a.m.: John Huh, Will MacKenzie, Daniel Summerhays (2:20 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
9:30 a.m.: Harris English, Charlie Beljan, Ollie Schniederjans (2:30 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
9:40 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Brett Drewitt, Stuart Deane (2:40 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
9:50 a.m.: Tyler Aldridge, Sebastian Munoz, Joel Dahmen (2:50 p.m.,10th tee Friday)
10 a.m.: Bobby Gates, Jonathan Randolph, Paul Earnest (3 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

1 p.m.: Scott Brown, Anirban Lahiri, Byeong Hun An (8 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
1:10 p.m.: Y.E. Yang, Spencer Levin, J.J. Spaun (8:10 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
1:20 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Shane Bertsch, Cameron Percy (8:20 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
1:30 p.m.: Alex Cejka, Brian Gay, Ernie Els (8:30 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
1:40 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Cody Gribble, Louis Oosthuizen (8:40 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
1:50 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Jason Day (8:50 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
2 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Nick Witney, Keegan Bradley (9 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
2:10 p.m.: Geoff Ogilvy, Matt Jones, Bob Estes (9:10 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
2:20 p.m.: Chris Stroud, Whee Kim, C.T. Pan (9:20 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
2:30 p.m.: Robert Garrigus, Cameron Tringale, Ryo Ishikawa (9:30 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
2:40 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Miguel Angel Carballo, Kramer Hickok (9:40 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
2:50 p.m.: Bobby Wyatt, Nicholas Lindheim, Fabrizio Zanotti (9:50 a.m.,10th tee Friday)
3 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Rick Lamb, Austin Smotherman (10 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

Sergio Garcia is back to defend his title at the Byron Nelson.
Ryan Young/PGA Tour

10th tee
8 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Sung Kang, Steve Wheatcroft (1 p.m.,1st tee Friday)
8:10 a.m.: Morgan Hoffmann, Jamie Lovemark, Brett Stegmaier (1:10 p.m., 1st tee Friday)
8:20 a.m.: Ben Crane, Martin Flores, Dominic Bozzelli (1:20 p.m., 1st tee Friday)
8:30 a.m.: D.A. Points, Rod Pampling, Charl Schwartzel (1:30 p.m., 1st tee Friday)
8:40 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter (1:40 p.m., 1st tee Friday)
8:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar (1:50 p.m., 1st tee Friday)
9 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Smylie Kaufman, Nick Taylor (2 p.m., 1st tee Friday)
9:10 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Rodgers (2:10 p.m., 1st tee Friday)
9:20 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Seung-Yul Noh, Michael Kim (2:20 p.m., 1st tee Friday)
9:30 a.m.: John Merrick, Chad Campbell, Shawn Stefani (2:30 p.m., 1st tee Friday)
9:40 a.m.: Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Ben Polland (2:40 p.m., 1st tee Friday)
9:50 a.m.: Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Zack Sucher (2:50 p.m., 1st tee Friday)
10 a.m.: Brad Fritsch, Steven Alker, Trey Mullinax (3 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

1 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson, John Peterson (8 a.m.,1st tee Friday)
1:10 p.m.: Bryce Molder, Graham DeLaet, Kelly Kraft (8:10 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
1:20 p.m.: Zac Blair, Michael Putnam, J.T. Poston (8:20 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
1:30 p.m.: Tony Finau, J.J. Henry, Sean O’Hair (8:30 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
1:40 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Steven Bowditch, J.B. Holmes (8:40 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
1:50 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Scott Piercy, Hunter Mahan (8:50 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
2 p.m.: Rory Sabbatini, Andres Gonzales, Andrew Loupe (9 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
2:10 p.m.: Stuart Appleby, Tag Ridings, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano (9:10 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
2:20 p.m.: Kyle Reifers, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Grayson Murray (9:20 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
2:30 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Brian Campbell, Beau Hossler (9:30 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
2:40 p.m.: Sam Saunders, Julian Etulain, Robby Shelton (9:40 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
2:50 p.m.: Willy Wilcox, Mark Anderson, Alex Moon (9:50 a.m., 1st tee Friday)
3 p.m.: Brandon Hagy, Richy Werenski, Sean Kelly (10 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

