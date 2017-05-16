The threesome of Masters champion Sergio Garcia, Jason Day and Texan Patrick Reed highlight the groupings for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas.

Garcia, the defending champion at the Nelson, Day and Reed tee off at 1:50 p.m. (EST) Thursday to begin their opening round. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, and Dallas native and former Texas Longhorns golfer Cody Gribble, are in the group before, teeing off at 1:40 p.m.

Likely the most popular Texan in the field, Jordan Spieth, starts his first round at 8:50 a.m. off the 10th tee with Brandt Snedeker and Matt Kuchar. They'll tee off after Jason Dufner, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter (8:40 a.m.).

Complete tee times for the first two rounds are listed below.

What: AT&T Byron Nelson

Where: TPC Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas, Irving, Texas

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia, 15 under (playoff)

Purse: $7.5 million ($1.35 million first place)

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports)

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (EST)

1st tee

8 a.m.: Carl Pettersson, Jason Bohn, Tim Wilkinson (1 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

8:10 a.m.: Brendon Todd, Chad Collins, Mark Hubbard (1:10 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

8:20 a.m.: Freddie Jacobson, Greg Owen, Ryan Blaum (1:20 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

8:30 a.m.: Billy Hurley III, Matt Every, Robert Streb (1:30 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

8:40 a.m.: Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland (1:40 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

8:50 a.m.: James Hahn, Charley Hoffman, Danny Lee (1:50 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

9 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Greg Chalmers, Brian Stuard (2 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

9:10 a.m.: Ken Duke, Boo Weekley, Ricky Barnes (2:10 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

9:20 a.m.: John Huh, Will MacKenzie, Daniel Summerhays (2:20 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

9:30 a.m.: Harris English, Charlie Beljan, Ollie Schniederjans (2:30 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

9:40 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Brett Drewitt, Stuart Deane (2:40 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

9:50 a.m.: Tyler Aldridge, Sebastian Munoz, Joel Dahmen (2:50 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

10 a.m.: Bobby Gates, Jonathan Randolph, Paul Earnest (3 p.m.,10th tee Friday)

1 p.m.: Scott Brown, Anirban Lahiri, Byeong Hun An (8 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

1:10 p.m.: Y.E. Yang, Spencer Levin, J.J. Spaun (8:10 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

1:20 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Shane Bertsch, Cameron Percy (8:20 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

1:30 p.m.: Alex Cejka, Brian Gay, Ernie Els (8:30 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

1:40 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Cody Gribble, Louis Oosthuizen (8:40 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

1:50 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Jason Day (8:50 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

2 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Nick Witney, Keegan Bradley (9 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

2:10 p.m.: Geoff Ogilvy, Matt Jones, Bob Estes (9:10 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

2:20 p.m.: Chris Stroud, Whee Kim, C.T. Pan (9:20 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

2:30 p.m.: Robert Garrigus, Cameron Tringale, Ryo Ishikawa (9:30 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

2:40 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Miguel Angel Carballo, Kramer Hickok (9:40 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

2:50 p.m.: Bobby Wyatt, Nicholas Lindheim, Fabrizio Zanotti (9:50 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

3 p.m.: Ryan Armour, Rick Lamb, Austin Smotherman (10 a.m.,10th tee Friday)

Sergio Garcia is back to defend his title at the Byron Nelson. Ryan Young/PGA Tour

10th tee

8 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Sung Kang, Steve Wheatcroft (1 p.m.,1st tee Friday)

8:10 a.m.: Morgan Hoffmann, Jamie Lovemark, Brett Stegmaier (1:10 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:20 a.m.: Ben Crane, Martin Flores, Dominic Bozzelli (1:20 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:30 a.m.: D.A. Points, Rod Pampling, Charl Schwartzel (1:30 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:40 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter (1:40 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar (1:50 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Smylie Kaufman, Nick Taylor (2 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9:10 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Rodgers (2:10 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9:20 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Seung-Yul Noh, Michael Kim (2:20 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9:30 a.m.: John Merrick, Chad Campbell, Shawn Stefani (2:30 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9:40 a.m.: Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Ben Polland (2:40 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9:50 a.m.: Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Zack Sucher (2:50 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

10 a.m.: Brad Fritsch, Steven Alker, Trey Mullinax (3 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

1 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Michael Thompson, John Peterson (8 a.m.,1st tee Friday)

1:10 p.m.: Bryce Molder, Graham DeLaet, Kelly Kraft (8:10 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:20 p.m.: Zac Blair, Michael Putnam, J.T. Poston (8:20 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:30 p.m.: Tony Finau, J.J. Henry, Sean O’Hair (8:30 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:40 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Steven Bowditch, J.B. Holmes (8:40 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:50 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Scott Piercy, Hunter Mahan (8:50 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2 p.m.: Rory Sabbatini, Andres Gonzales, Andrew Loupe (9 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:10 p.m.: Stuart Appleby, Tag Ridings, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano (9:10 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:20 p.m.: Kyle Reifers, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Grayson Murray (9:20 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:30 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Brian Campbell, Beau Hossler (9:30 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:40 p.m.: Sam Saunders, Julian Etulain, Robby Shelton (9:40 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:50 p.m.: Willy Wilcox, Mark Anderson, Alex Moon (9:50 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

3 p.m.: Brandon Hagy, Richy Werenski, Sean Kelly (10 a.m., 1st tee Friday)