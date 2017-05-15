Vijay Singh, caddie Kip Henley split up after Players Championship

an hour ago
Getty Images
Not long after Vijay Singh finished his final round at the Players Championship Sunday, he and veteran PGA Tour caddie Kip Henley went their separate ways.
"Life's filled with tough decisions," Henley tweeted on Sunday. "I just made one an hour ago. I am seeking gainful employment. Pleas (sic) don't ask for details."
When reached by GOLF.com, Henley declined to elaborate.
The 54-year-old Singh made headlines by playing to within three of the lead after 36 holes, but he fell off the pace with a seven-over 79 Saturday. He shot 70 Sunday and tied for 16th.
Singh and Henley started working together in March. Before the Players, Singh had missed seven consecutive cuts (although Henley wasn’t on the bag for all of them).
