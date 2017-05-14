So just who is Si Woo Kim, the man who won the Players Championship? We are glad you asked. Here are five things you need to know about the South Korean-born golfer.

1. He turned pro in 2012, yet he's still just 21 years old (he turns 22 on June 28). He won his first Web.com tour event in 2015 (the Cleveland Open) to become the tour's second-youngest winner in its history.

2. He finished 10th on the Web.com tour money list in 2015, but his biggest year was 2016, when he played 34 PGA Tour events and won the Wyndham Championship. He lapped the field, finishing 21 under and beating runner-up Luke Donald by five strokes. Kim earned $1 million for his victory.

3. Kim, 75th in the OWGR, also had a runner-up finish in 2016. He had five Top 10s overall and earned just over $3 million.

4. He's made two appearances in majors (and will now have lots more). He was cut at both the 2016 PGA Championship and 2017 Masters (75-81).

5. He hit driver from the rough on Saturday, and everyone loved it.