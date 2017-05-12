WATCH: Single group hits five balls in the water on 17th at Sawgrass

2 hours ago
PGA Tour
It’s never a good thing when your hitting your seventh shot from the tee — just ask Zac Blair.
The iconic par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass is playing harder than ever this week; 41 balls have already found the water and the second round isn’t even complete. The group of Zac Blair, Tyrone Van Aswegen and Blayne Barber had a particularly hard time finding the surface of the island green, donating a total of five balls — three of which belonged to Blair — to the lake that surrounds the green. Yikes. You can watch the carnage below.
147-yard par 3.
It's now playing as the hardest hole today.
This group added 5 water balls to the count. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/BSHm81Naol — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2017