Tour & News

WATCH: Single group hits five balls in the water on 17th at Sawgrass

GOLF WIRE
2 hours ago
It's never a good thing when you're hitting your seventh shot from the tee.
PGA Tour

It’s never a good thing when your hitting your seventh shot from the tee — just ask Zac Blair.

The iconic par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass is playing harder than ever this week; 41 balls have already found the water and the second round isn’t even complete. The group of Zac Blair, Tyrone Van Aswegen and Blayne Barber had a particularly hard time finding the surface of the island green, donating a total of five balls — three of which belonged to Blair — to the lake that surrounds the green. Yikes. You can watch the carnage below.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN