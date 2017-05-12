If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

There’s nothing simple about Pete Dye’s Stadium course, especially if you are missing the greens with your approaches. Witness Jordan Spieth in the second round of the Players on Friday.

Spieth was short and right of the green on the par-3 3rd hole. The spongy grass held his ball up slightly off the ground. Spieth swung low and hard, and the clubhead of his wedge fluttered the ball up only a few inches as it passed underneath. Stroke two.

And for stroke three? Spieth made quality contact on the second attempt and, well, of course it rolled right into the hole for par. Check out the video of both shots below.