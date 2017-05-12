Dustin Johnson's goal on the tee box would be to make birdie. He did, but in the most abnormal of fashions.

This beautifully wretched game often reminds us there are endless ways of making birdie par or bogey. Dustin Johnson gave us visual proof again Friday morning.

Johnson was even par for the event playing the 11th hole Friday morning, his second hole of the day, when he pushed his drive right of the fairway. Playing his second shot from the pine straw, DJ’s approach landed in the water hazard short and right of the green.

Taking a drop from 109 yards away, DJ completed his goal on the tee: make birdie. The only difference was he had to hole out from the fairway to do it. Check out the incredible birdie hole-out below. In typical DJ fashion, the reaction was very laid back.