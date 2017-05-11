What does the number mean on Tour pros’ golf ball? More than you think

Thursday May 11th, 2017
Getty Images
TaylorMade is known for having numbers beyond the traditional 1, 2, 3 and 4 on its golf balls. Players typically ask for something meaningful.
Sergio Garcia, for example, used to have "10" in honor of Real Madrid winning a Champions League title for the 10th time. Now he has "49" because that was the year his mother was born. He is asking TaylorMade to make the number in green paint to celebrate his Masters victory.
Justin Rose beat him to it. TaylorMade has painted his number - 99 because 9 is his wife's lucky number and he figured 99 would bring twice the luck - painted gold in honor of his victory in the Olympics last summer.
Dustin Johnson goes only with "1," and that was before he rose to No. 1 in the world.
"I used to have 32. But I didn't like looking at those numbers. I want to one-putt," Johnson said, and then he smiled and held up his index finger to show his ranking.
Rory McIlroy signed with TaylorMade on Tuesday, and he has 22 on his golf balls. Yes, there was meaning behind that one, too.
McIlroy did some research and found 22 to signify risk-and-reward and power.
"You know, all the qualities I have," he said with a laugh.
And that's it? Not quite.
"It's also the day I was married," said McIlroy, who married Erica Stoll on April 22. "So I won't be forgetting my anniversary.”
Jason Day
Jesse Reiter
Billy Horschel
Courtesy of Titleist
Jordan Spieth
Courtesy of Titleist
Patrick Reed
Darren Carroll
Lydia Ko
Jesse Reiter
Bubba Watson
Courtesy of Titleist
Rickie Fowler
Courtesy of Titleist
Daniel Berger
Ben Van Hook
Adam Scott
Angus Murray
Tony Finau
Matthew Salacuse
Bill Haas
Courtesy of Titleist
Charlie Beljan
Kohjiro Kinno
Jason Dufner
Courtesy of Titleist
Justin Thomas
Courtesy of Titleist
Chris Kirk
Kohjiro Kinno
Ian Poulter
Courtesy of Titleist
Louis Oosthuizen
Matthew Salacuse
William McGirt
Miguel Saavedra
David Lingmerth
Simon Bruty
Brendan Steele
Kohjiro Kinno
Henrik Stenson
Courtesy of Titleist
Robert Streb
Courtesy of Titleist
Webb Simpson
Courtesy of Titleist
Jimmy Walker
Jesse Reiter (bottom) / Courtesy of Titleist (top)
How Pros Mark Their Golf Balls
1 24
1 24