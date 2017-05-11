WATCH: Sergio Garcia aces island-green 17th in first round since Masters

Playing in his first PGA Tour event since his triumph at Augusta. newly-minted Masters champion Sergio Garcia was having a forgettable day on the course in round 1 at the Players Championship… that is until he arrived at the iconic par-3 17th hole with its island green.

Sitting on the 17th tee at three over on the day and in need of a big shot, Garcia took a swipe with an iron and watched as his ball landed safely on the island green before dropping into the hole for an unlikely 1. Watch the shot below.