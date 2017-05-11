The maintenance crews at Trump Ferry Point in the Bronx, New York, may have to do a little less landscaping this Spring.

According to local reports, two men, armed with a chainsaw, jumped an eight-foot fence near the 15th hole and ripped through several trees on the course Tuesday. The vandals downed four trees before the maintenance workers chased them off. The chainsaw was left behind.

Each tree was about 20 to 30 feet tall. The course manager told CBS that this wasn't a first-time occurrence. Trump Ferry Point did not immediately respond to GOLF.com's request for comment.