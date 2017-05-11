Tour & News

Vandals use chainsaw to cut down trees at Trump Ferry Point

Marika Washchyshyn
3 hours ago
2:57 | News
First Look: Trump Golf Links Ferry Point

The maintenance crews at Trump Ferry Point in the Bronx, New York, may have to do a little less landscaping this Spring.

According to local reports, two men, armed with a chainsaw, jumped an eight-foot fence near the 15th hole and ripped through several trees on the course Tuesday. The vandals downed four trees before the maintenance workers chased them off. The chainsaw was left behind.

Each tree was about 20 to 30 feet tall. The course manager told CBS that this wasn't a first-time occurrence. Trump Ferry Point did not immediately respond to GOLF.com's request for comment.

The 9th hole at Trump Ferry Point Golf Links.
Courtesy of/Trump Organization

