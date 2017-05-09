Tour & News

Tony Romo shoots 75, misses U.S. Open sectional qualifying by six strokes

Sean Zak
Tuesday May 9th, 2017
Tony Romo has been off-and-on with golf as a hobby, but now that he's retired from professional football, you can expect to see him playing a lot more.
Kohjiro Kinno

Tony Romo’s latest attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open ended at local qualifying Monday with a 3-over 75 at Split Rail Links & Golf Club.

Romo made two birdies and even an eagle during his round, but coupled that with four bogeys and a triple bogey (directly following the eagle), keeping him from breaking par. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback missed qualifying by six strokes, so if he had played bogey-free, he would be moving on to sectional qualifying.

"I got excited just waking up this morning," Romo said to ESPN's Todd Archer. "It played tough out here. It was windy. It’s a long golf course. It was fun. I got into it. I think I was about one over through 14 or 15, then I had the bad hole. I only really had a couple bad swings today."

According to Archer, Romo's gallery was clearly the biggest of the day, with a number of fans wearing his jersey. The 37-year-old stuck around after playing to sign autographs and take photos.

The players at Romo’s qualifying event included Web.com player Edward Loar and lost-but-not-forgotten Tour winner Derek Ernst. Both players qualified with scores of six under and five under, respectively. Check out Romo’s thoughts on the day below.

