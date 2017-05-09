The winner of this year's Players Championship will take home $1.89 million, the same amount Jason Day received when he won in 2016.

It's slightly less than Sergio Garcia won at the 2017 Masters, which was $1.98 million, but the winner won't likely complain.

The total purse for the Players is $10.5 million, and the runner-up still gets $1.34 million. Third place receives $714,000, fourth $504,000 and fifth $420,000. Below is the rest of the payout for the top 70.

1. $1,890,000

2. $1,134,000

3. $714,000

4. $504,000

5. $420,000

6. $378,000

7. $351,750

8. $325,500

9. $304,500

10. $283,500

11. $262,500

12. $241,500

13. $220,500

14. $199,500

15. $189,000

16. $178,500

17. $168,000

18. $157,500

19. $147,000

20. $136,500

21. $126,000

22. $117,600

23. $109,200

24. $100,800

25. $92,400

26. $84,000

27. $80,850

28. $77,700

29. $74,550

30. $71,400

31. $68,250

32. $65,100

33. $61,950

34. $59,325

35. $56,700

36. $54,075

37. $51,450

38. $49,350

39. $47,250

40. $45,150

41. $43,050

42. $40,950

43. $38,850

44. $36,750

45. $34,650

46. $32,550

47. $30,450

48. $28,770

49. $27,300

50. $26,460

51. $25,830

52. $25,200

53. $24,780

54. $24,360

55. $24,150

56. $23,940

57. $23,730

58. $23,520

59. $23,310

60. $23,100

61. $22,890

62. $22,680

63. $22,470

64. $22,260

65. $22,050

66. $21,840

67. $21,630

68. $21,420

69. $21,210

70. $21,000