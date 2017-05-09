Tuesday May 9th, 2017
DJ, Rory highlight star-studded field at 2017 Players
The winner of this year's Players Championship will take home $1.89 million, the same amount Jason Day received when he won in 2016.
It's slightly less than Sergio Garcia won at the 2017 Masters, which was $1.98 million, but the winner won't likely complain.
The total purse for the Players is $10.5 million, and the runner-up still gets $1.34 million. Third place receives $714,000, fourth $504,000 and fifth $420,000. Below is the rest of the payout for the top 70.
The first round begins on Thursday. Tee times can be found here.
1. $1,890,000
2. $1,134,000
3. $714,000
4. $504,000
5. $420,000
6. $378,000
7. $351,750
8. $325,500
9. $304,500
10. $283,500
11. $262,500
12. $241,500
13. $220,500
14. $199,500
15. $189,000
16. $178,500
17. $168,000
18. $157,500
19. $147,000
20. $136,500
21. $126,000
22. $117,600
23. $109,200
24. $100,800
25. $92,400
26. $84,000
27. $80,850
28. $77,700
29. $74,550
30. $71,400
31. $68,250
32. $65,100
33. $61,950
34. $59,325
35. $56,700
36. $54,075
37. $51,450
38. $49,350
39. $47,250
40. $45,150
41. $43,050
42. $40,950
43. $38,850
44. $36,750
45. $34,650
46. $32,550
47. $30,450
48. $28,770
49. $27,300
50. $26,460
51. $25,830
52. $25,200
53. $24,780
54. $24,360
55. $24,150
56. $23,940
57. $23,730
58. $23,520
59. $23,310
60. $23,100
61. $22,890
62. $22,680
63. $22,470
64. $22,260
65. $22,050
66. $21,840
67. $21,630
68. $21,420
69. $21,210
70. $21,000