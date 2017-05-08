Report: Grayson Murray fires caddie mid-round at Wells Fargo Championship

Grayson Murray and caddie Mike Hicks talk during the Web.com tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in 2016. Murray reportedly fired Hicks during their round Sunday at the Wells Fargo.

Grayson Murray is in need of a looper for this week's Players Championship.

According to a WRAL report, Murray fired caddie Mike Hicks mid-round Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship after they got into an altercation on the ninth hole at Eagle Point Golf Club.

According to WRAL's Aaron Schoonmaker, "Hicks then dropped the bag and handed his smock to a replacement caddie selected by Murray from outside the ropes."

Murray, who was coming off a bogey on the 8th hole, bogeyed three holes after his incident with Hicks. He finished four over and tied for 63rd. Murray was two shots off the lead after 36 holes, but he shot 76-76 on the weekend.

Hicks, 55, has caddied for Murray since he was on the Web.com tour. Hicks was also on the bag for Payne Stewart when he famously out-dueled Phil Mickelson to win the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

A PGA Tour rookie, Murray has made more headlines off the course than on it. He called out fellow Tour pros for their "boring" use of social media and later irked some players when he debated the Official World Golf Ranking system. He also asked an Instagram model to caddie for him at the Masters Par-3 Contest, but he never qualified.

Murray has made the cut in seven of his 15 starts this season. His best finish was a T8 at the Sanderson Farms in October.