You can catch action from the Players Championship on-site in Florida, you can catch it on your living room television or, now, you can spend the weekend watching it in Times Square.

Morgan Stanley — one of the main sponsors of the event — will display live tournament coverage via NBC and Golf Channel throughout all four rounds on its gigantic video board in Times Square this week.

This comes via a report from bizjournals.com. "This is the first of its kind in having a PGA Tour event broadcast to the masses in Manhattan," Jared Rice, executive director of the event told bizjournals.com. "Morgan Stanley came to us with the concept and it was a great opportunity to further the prestige of the tournament."

That means any of the hundreds of thousands that visit Times Square each day will have the chance to catch some golf coverage along the way on the 13,000-square-foot video board. Saturday and Sunday coverage from 2-7 p.m. will air on the board in addition to Golf Channel coverage on Thursday and Friday. Chances are, it won’t make the popular tourist attraction any easier to walk through.