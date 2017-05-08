The biggest tournament since the Masters is here, and the groupings for the first two rounds of the Players Championship are attractive enough to make any golf fan excited for the opening rounds at TPC Sawgrass.

Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka tee off at 1:19 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, and they are the first of four consecutive groups with plenty of firepower. Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer are next at 1:30 p.m., followed by Masters champion Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar at 1:41 p.m. At 1:52 p.m. is World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

Other marquee groups are Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson and defending champion Jason Day at 8:16 a.m. (10th tee), and Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Phil Mickelson at 8:27 a.m. (10th tee) Thursday.

Complete tee times for the first two rounds are listed below.

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are in the same groups for the first two rounds of the Players Championship. Stan Badz/PGA Tour

What: Players Championship

Where: TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Jason Day

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 2-7 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (NBC)

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (EST)

1st tee

7:10 a.m.: Zac Blair, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Blayne Barber (12:35 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

7:21 a.m.: Kevin Stielman, Lucas Glover, Louis Oosthuizen (12:46 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

7:32 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay (12:57 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

7:43 a.m.: Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Jhonattan Vegas (1:08 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

7:54 a.m.: Hudson Swafford, Brendan Steele, J.B. Holmes (1:19 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:05 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Vaughn Taylor, Keegan Bradley (1:30 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:16 a.m.: Tony Finau, Troy Merritt, Gary Woodland (1:41 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:27 a.m.: Greg Chalmers, Graeme McDowell, Emiliano Grillo (1:52 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:38 a.m.: Pat Perez, Cody Gribble, William McGirt (2:03 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

8:49 a.m.: Marc Leishman, James Hahn, Matt Every (2:14 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

9 a.m.: Kyle Reifers, Harold Varner III, Bernd Wiesberger (2:25 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

9:11 a.m.: Ben Crane, Graham DeLaet, Grayson Murray (2:36 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:35 p.m.: Martin Laird, Chez Reavie, Shawn Stefani (7:10 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:46 p.m.: Roberto Castro, Patrick Rodgers, Michael Kim (7:21 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:57 p.m.: Scott Brown, Ross Fisher, Matthew Fitzpatrick (7:32 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:08 p.m.: Danny Willett, Shane Lowry, Bill Haas (7:43 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:19 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka (7:54 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:30 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer (8:05 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:41 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar (8:16 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:52 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (8:27 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

2:03 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Jim Herman, K.J. Choi (8:38 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

2:14 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Smylie Kaufman, Ernie Els (8:49 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

2:25 p.m.: John Huh, Jamie Lovemark, Rafa Cabrera Bello (9 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

2:36 p.m.: Freddie Jacobson, Chad Campbell, Ricky Barnes (9:11 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

10th tee

7:10 a.m.: Jason Bohn, Daniel Summerhays, Francesco Molinari (12:35 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

7:21 a.m.: Harris English, Bernhard Langer, Derek Fathauer (12:46 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

7:32 a.m.: Bryce Molder, Kevin Na, Mark Hubbard (12:57 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

7:43 a.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Fabian Gomez, David Lingmerth (1:08 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

7:54 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel, Vijay Singh (1:19 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:05 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson, Paul Casey (1:30 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:16 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day (1:41 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:27 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson (1:52 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:38 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Luke Donald, Alex Noren (2:03 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

8:49 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace (2:14 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9 a.m.: Sean O’Hair, Ryan Palmer, Yuta Ikeda (2:25 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

9:11 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood (2:36 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:35 p.m.: Seung-Yul Noh, Sung Kang (7:10 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:46 p.m.: Boo Weekley, Robert Garrigus, David Hearn (7:21 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:57 p.m.: Lee Westwood, Patton Kizzire, Andrew Loupe (7:32 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:08 p.m.: D.A. Points, Ryan Moore, Chris Kirk (7:43 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:19 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard (7:54 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:30 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, Brian Gay, Tyrrell Hatton (8:05 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:41 p.m.: Danny Lee, Robert Streb, Ben Martin (8:16 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:52 p.m.: Russell Henley, Rod Pampling, Kevin Kisner (8:27 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:03 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson, Steve Stricker (8:38 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:14 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Scott Piercy, Alex Cejka (8:49 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:25 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, David Toms (9 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:36 p.m.: Johnson Wagner, Spencer Levin, Luke List (9:11 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:47 p.m.: Jerry Kelly, Anirban Lahiri, Brett Stegmaier (9:22 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

